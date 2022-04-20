UP To Implement 10% Quota For Economically Backwards In General Category

Lucknow: The BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Friday approved implementation of Centre's notification to grant 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in general category.

The Centre's notification on reservation was approved by the state Cabinet here, UP government spokesperson Srikant Mishra said.

The Union Cabinet, earlier this month, had approved a Constitution Amendment Bill to provide 10 per cent reservation to EWS in the general category. The Bill will also extend reservation to Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist and other minority communities. The reservation will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC). The Centre had issued the Gazette notification for the new reservation on 12 January, after 103th Constitutional Amendment Act was approved by Parliament.

The UP government will implement the Gazette notification of the Centre, without any amendment, from January 14, the spokesperson said.

With this, UP has become the third state after Gujarat and Jharkhand to implement the newly announced reservation. The spokesperson also said that if required, the state government can also bring an Ordinance on this matter. UNI