UP To Have 800-Km Herbal Belt

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will develop 800 km roads as Herbal belt with medicinal and herbal trees along both sides of the road.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said that these herbal roads will have trees like Peepal, Neem, Sahjan along with other herb varieties like Brahmi, Ashwagandha and Jatrofa.

He said that these plants will provide raw material for the medicines and will also help in curbing the erosion of land.

He stressed that this scheme will help both development and beautification of the area and bring medicinal benefits along with promoting bio diversity. These 800-kilometre roads will be along national and state highways passing through state and the herbal garden along with them will keep air free from pollution, bacteria and will also keep other diseases at bay.

The PWD Department will also make arrangement for rain water recharging system on these herbal roads. --IANS