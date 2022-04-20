UP To Go For Pool Tests Of COVID-19 For Faster Screening, Positive Cases Goes Up To 550

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to go for pool test of Covid 19 which will enhance the number of testing in a big way.

However, the number of positive cases in the state has reached 550 on Monday which included 307 of the Tabligli Jamaat people. Around 47 people have also recovered and were sent home from the hospitals. In another achievement Pilibhit has become the first district of the state to be free of Coronavirus after detecting two positive cases. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has lauded the achievement and appreciated the efforts of the district officials. State principal secretary health Amit Mohan Prasad said here on Monday that ICMR has given permission to the state allowing it to go for pool tests of Coronavirus.

"Under the pool test, around 10 samples of people would be mixed and tested. If it was found negative then it would be proved that all 10 people are negative of the virus. But if the pool test comes positive then, we will go for separate tests for all 10 people to find out who are positive," he said.

He said UP will be the first state to do such pool tests which will make the screening of the people of the virus more faster. He said such pool tests would commence from Tuesday.

Mr Prasad said test on the direction of the Chief minister Yogi Adityanth, tele-consulting of the doctors have commenced from Monday with a small group of doctors have started taking the calls of the patients.

On the other hand the state health department is holding a two hour training programme on Monday evening for the doctors, para medical (private or government) in 40 districts where the Covid 19 virus is yet to reach to make them aware about how to protect themselves from the virus. Meanwhile, the state labs have made a record of sorts by testing 1980 samples on Sunday. UNI