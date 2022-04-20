UP To Go For 9 Mn New MSME Units To Provide 9 Mn Jobs: Loan Mela For MSME Units From May 12

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has gone for double attack to counter the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, first with providing jobs to around 9 million workers and second to improve the health facilities at the hospitals to treat the COVID-19 patients.

On the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state was turning into a MSME hub with target to set up nine million new units to provide a similar number of jobs. A mega loan Mela will be organised in the state from May 12 to 20 to provide loan to the new MSME and industrial units, want to set UP in the state. On the other hand, UP became the first state of the country to provide 54,000 beds at the dedicated Covid hospitals while it also set up a record to provide ventilators in all the 75 districts of the state.

Official here said that during the Team 11 meeting here with CM on Sunday , it was informed that relaxation has been given of getting NOC for setting up MSME units in the state ." Now 1000 days has been given to get NOC , that too during the last 100 days for a new MSME unit," he said.

The government was targeting to set up 90 lakh new MSME units , which can create at least 90 lakh jobs. Except for environment norms, all the rules of NOC has been relaxed and a time frame has been set up for given the NOC nod by the department. The system has been made fully automatic for hassle free sanctions.

Sources said the during the loan Mela during next week, any entrepreneur can seek by applying online. The government has already gone for single window system for helping out the MSME and new industrial units to be set UP in the state.

UP government has already relaxed the labour laws so that the manufacturing units are not troubled.

Besides CM has also asked the authorities to make UP a ready made garment hub of Asia .

Meanwhile in the health facility sector, UP government has created 54,000 isolation bed at dedicated Covid Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 hospitals in the state while all the districts have been provided with ventilators. Both was first time in any state in the country.

The first Covid 19 case in UP was detected on March 3 and at that time 36 districts out of 75 did not had any ventilator facilities. But within two months time now all the districts have ventilators. CM during the meeting directed the senior doctors to personnally monitor the treatment of the Covid patients in their hospitals. He also said that the medicos, technicians and other para medical staff should be given training on prevention of infection. UNI



