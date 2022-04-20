UP To Enroll All Primary Students Of Govt Schools With Aadhaar

Lucknow: Extending it further, the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh has set July 31 as new deadline for Basic Shiksha Parishad to complete Aadhaar enrollment of students studying in 1.59-lakh primary and upper primary schools of the state. State officials said here today the move was necessitated because the work of allocating the 12-digit unique identity code was underway for the past three years. And about 70 per cent of one-crore students were yet to be covered. In February, the Government had made it mandatory for the students to have Aadhaar for getting their mid-day meals. The order was extended till June 30 to give an opportunity to the state bodies to enroll each school-going child for Aadhaar but now again it has been extended up to July 31. As part of the project, each of the 822 development blocks would be given two computer kits. "Each kit will have an iris scanner and fingerprint machine through which the Aadhaar enrollment of the students will be done. All the expenses for enrolling the child would be borne by the Parishad. The UIDAI would make payment on the basis of expenses incurred per child. There are 1,13,500 primary and 45,700 upper primary schools in the state in which around a crore students study. UNI