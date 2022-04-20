UP To Enforce Second Phase Of Lockdown With Full Force: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered enforcement of the second phase of lock down in the state till May 3 with full force.

Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the decision of Prine minister Narendra Modi to extend the lock down up to May 3 and claimed that it was required to contain the deadly Coronavirus in the 130 crore population of the country.

However the government has allowed the purchase of wheat from the farmers in the state from Wednesday under strict social distancing and other norms.

State additional chief secretary home Awnish Awasthi told reporters here on Tuesday that CM has asked the authorities to open the emergency health services to serve the ailing patients and will be holding a meeting with the senior doctors and officials this evening.

Besides another meeting is slated this evening, when CM will hold video conferencing meeting with the district officials over the second phase of lock down, he said.

"The CM was concerned that the doctors and other para medical staffs should be properly trained so that they go for all prevention of Covid 19 while treating other patients," he said.

Mr Awasthi said that the CM during his meeting with Team 11 has directed that the authorities should ensure that there is no problem to the farmers in harvesting and selling of their produce while the chain of supply of vegetables and fruits should be maintained at any cost.

He said that government has ensured that strict norms should be followed at all the hotspots of Coronavirus in the state with people getting facilities at their door steps.

There are 149 hotspots in the first phase in 15 districts with 1.75 lakh houses and population of around 10 lakhs. There are 443 positive Covid 19 cases in these 149 hotspots.

In the second phase there are 68 hotspots in 25 districts with 1.84 lakh houses and population of 10.91 lakh.

Mr Awasthi said that till date 17,585 FIRs for violation of lock down while 404 FIRs against 506 people have been registered under EC Act.

Taking action against fake news, he said that 12 account of TikTok, one account of Facebook, 2 of Tweeter and one of Watsapp have been blocked. UNI