UP To Connect Tourist Destinations With Aircraft: Pvt Company To Link State Capitals

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Tourism department has sent a request for operation of aircraft on certain routes under Regional Connectivity scheme of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. Official sources said here today that the routes selected were Gorakhpur-Allahabad–Lucknow and Lucknow-Varanasi -Agra. "The request has been sent to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and further developments will take place at the ministry level," an official said. Under the Regional Connectivity scheme, planes with the capacity of 25 would be operated and if the number of seats filled was less, the gap would be filled by the state and Central governments. On why the department had selected the Gorakhpur-Allahabad-Lucknow route, official said it was primarily because Gorakhpur was much a part of the Buddhist circuit and many people from Gorakhpur travelled to the Middle East and Singapore. Meanwhile, a private Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Limited company too have applied for the licence to connect all the state capitals through direct flights. Chairman of the company Abdul Hai Khan, who opened a five-star hotel in Lucknow yesterday, has claimed that they were expected to launch their services from March 2018. " We are in the process for leasing aircraft and fulfilling other obligations of the government to launch our operation, certainly from Lucknow ," he told UNI here today. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) released the National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016 (NCAP 2016) in October last year. The policy, which is now in public domain, states that the objective is to enhance regional connectivity through fiscal support and infrastructure development.

UNI