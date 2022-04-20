UP to conduct sero survey from June 4

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will conduct a 'Sero Survey' in the state in order to ascertain the prevalence of coronavirus in the urban and rural areas of the state.

The serological survey which will be launched from June 4, will help find the volume of immunity against the virus being developed in people in UP.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the health department to collect the samples from June 4, and make an assessment of the updated status of infections at different scales including gender and age.

The survey will involve testing the blood serum of a group of individuals to determine the presence of antibodies against coronavirus infection. The report of this survey is expected to be released by the end of June.

According to a government spokesman, there are people who did not take the RT-PCR tests and could be asymptomatic. In this situation, the sero surveys could be a significant step to understand the scale of the pandemic.

In serological surveys, medical professionals look for IGG (Immunoglobulin G) against Covid which helps in finding who has developed immunity against the virus.

Several microbiologists explained that when infection attacks, the body combats with a protective immune response producing an antibody, a kind of protein, called immunoglobulin (IG).

With a recovery rate of around 97 per cent and a positivity rate below 1 per cent, the Yogi Government has also launched a mega vaccination drive in the state from Tuesday.

The campaign will focus on beneficiaries of both the age groups; 18 plus and 45 plus and vaccination will be conducted in all 75 districts of the state.

--IANS