UP To Celebrate PM's Birthday Today

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh will be celebrating 67th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow in a big way with Yogi Adityanath government as well as the BJP gearing up to make the occasion a historic one. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be present in Varanasi, the Parliamentary constituency of the PM, to celebrate the occasion, while several senior party leaders, union and state ministers would lead the celebration at different places with the launch of ' Swachhata hi Seva hai' programme which will continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On October 2, all the cities would organise a unique 'Swachhata Marathon' in the state. In Lucknow, a local BJP leader has erected a 110 feet high cut-out of the PM for the occasion in front of the Vidhan Sabha creating enthusiasm among the people of the state capital. However, party leaders would also join the children of the primary schools in launching the 'Swachhata ke Seva hai' which will go up to October 2, the third anniversary of the Swachhta Mission started by the BJP government at the Centre. All the leaders of the BJP in UP have been asked to adopt a government primary schools and celebrate the birthday function of the Prime Minister with the students either on Sunday, September 17 or the next day on Monday. The leaders have been asked to fund all the expenses from their own pockets for renovation and development of the primary schools besides holding the function. Around 1000 primary schools in the state have been selected by the BJP leaders for the function. State BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak here today said the main focus of the function would be on cleanliness drive as from September 17 to October 2, the 'Swachhta hi Seva' would be launched country wide. He said while Mr Adityanath would be in Varanasi on the day, when celebrations would be held between 0700 hrs to 0900 hrs. He said on October 2, there would be Swacchata Marathon in the cities. Mr Pathak, who himself would be in Azamgarh district tomorrow, said other party leaders who would lead the programme in different districts are-- state deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at Bareilly, state deputy CM Dinesh Sharma in Jhansi, UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey at Ghaziabad, Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla in Noida and Union miniter Satyapal Singh at Baghpat. UP government too has joined the campaign through its 'Swachhta Hi Sewa Hai' campaign from September 17 to October 2 and ensure 100 per cent participation of village pradhans, public representatives and common people. State chief secretary Rajiv Kumar has issued direction for appointment of nodal officer for the programme in each block. During the drive special efforts would be made to reach out to families of freedom fighters and special events be organised under their leadership. UNI