UP To Bring Stringent Laws For Violating Lockdown Norms Or Attacking Corona Warriors

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government will bring stringent law to punish lockdown violators as well as the culprits attacking the Corona Warriors, sources said here on Wednesday.

According to them, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath,while having a detailed discussion with the senior officials of his Team 11 on bringing an Ordinance amending the old Epidemic Act 1897, has proposed a stringent law to protect all the Corona warriors including medicos, para medical, cleaning staff and policemen. "The new law will also purpose a punishment for spitting on the Corona warriors besides insulting or attacking them," sources further said. As per the report the new Act would be called as UP Epidemic Disease Control Act 2020 which would be brought through Ordinance.

"The new Act will have provision of punishment including jail and fine for fleeing from quarantine and isolation or violating the lock down norms. Besides , stringent punishment would be in place for spreading the virus among the masses," they stated.

Under the new Act , people violating norms or attacking the Corona warriors could face jail up to seven years along with a fine of Rs five lakh maximum. Recently, Centre had amended the old 1897 Epidemic Act through an Ordinance to save guard the Corona warriors in the country with provision of jail and fine against the offenders. UNI



