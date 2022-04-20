UP To Bring Ordinance To Regulate Fee In Private Schools And Colleges

Lucknow: In an attempt to regulate fee structure in private schools, the Uttar Pradesh Government would bring an Ordinance to regulate fee structure of private schools and colleges in the state who are charging more than Rs 20,000 annually from students.

The new law has also linked the fee structure with Consumer Price Index.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday.

The cabinet has also decided to bring an ordinance `Self-Finance Private school (Fee structure) Ordinance 2018' which will be applicable in all the private schools affiliated with any of the Board including ICSE, ISC, CBSE and even the minority institution.

The first time violators will be fined Rs 1 lakh for second time violation the penalty would be Rs 5 lakh and if the rules are violated for the third time the recognition of the school will be cancelled.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma said that Government has decided to link the fee structure of schools with Consumer Price Index (CPI) and for academic year 2018-19 the base year would be the CPI of 2015-16. "This will bring in transparency and schools will not be able to raise the fees at per their volition. We believe the annual hike would be anything between 7-8 per cent," Dr Sharma said.

The Yogi government had taken a decision to put a check on the fees structure on January 18, 2018, following which people were asked to give their suggestions. The government received 164 suggestions and objections. "After carefully going through we decided to frame this ordinance," he said.

The Ordinance has a clause where an Appellate Authority will be set up at the Division level under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner. Representatives of parents and schools will also be part of this Authority. Complaints about fees could be lodged here and Authority will redress them in a time bound manner.

"A similar Appellate Authority will be set up at the state level which will look into the problems at the state level," the Deputy CM said.

He said that schools need to upload the fees structure starting from Class I to class XII on their official website and they should take fees on quarterly or half yearly basis only. Schools cannot force parents to purchase dress, books or stationery from the designated shot or store.

"All the commercial activities in the schools will be treated as income of the school. This will help in keeping the schools afloat and allow the school to pay handsome salaries to their teachers," the minister said. The schools will take just once the admission fee from the student while they cannot chance the uniform in five years time.

The school will gave to dispose off any complaint of the parents in 15 days and thereafter they can appeal in the divisional level committee.

In another decision Government has decided to set up institutes at nine agro-zones of the state as per the advice of the International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hyderabad. The institutes will educate farmers about the character of the soil of that region and type of crop the farmers should grow.

"This information will help the farmers to grow new variety of crop which in turn will help them to double their income," he said.

Government has also suggested changes in Assistant Engineer Joint Examination Rule 2014. Earlier written mark for this examination was 750 while 250 was for interview. Now, the interview will be of 100 marks and written marks will remain the same. The cabinet has also approved promulgation of the budget session of the state legislature which was adjourned indefinitely last month. UNI