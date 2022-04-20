UP To Bring Ordinance To Implement 10 Pc Reservation For Upper Caste Poor

Lucknow: With Lok Sabha elections just months away, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is all set to bring an Ordinance to implement the 10 per cent reservation for economically backward upper castes in the state. The new Ordinance, is expected to be approved by the state Cabinet meeting slated next week, sources in the state government disclosed here on Thursday. Yogi Adityanath government holds Cabinet on every Tuesday but could not conducted this week as it was 'Makar Sankranti' on that day. Sources said that already a draft of the Ordinance was under preparation and the officials have already contacted their counterparts of Gujarat to get the details of their Ordinance. Gujarat was the first state to implement the law to give 10 per cent reservation to the upper caste poor. However, UP will be the third state after Gujarat and Jharkhand to implement this new law as the BJP ruling states are in a hurry to enforce it to get a boost in the Lok Sabha polls. BJP Lok Sabha in-charge of UP and Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday said that the state government will soon implement the 10 per cent reservation for the poor in the state. Meanwhile, a meeting held with the state and private universities in the state with Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dinesh Sharma, here on Wednesday also approved a proposal for implementing the 10 per cent reservation for upper caste poor in the higher education institutions. There are 49 universities in the state including , 4 central universities,15 state universities and 27 private universities. There are over 44,000 students in these universities. UNI