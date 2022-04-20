UP To Bring In Juvenile Law Soon

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved to bring in a new juvenile law to give justice to young offenders in the state as per the directive and law framed by the Centre.

The proposal was approved by the state Cabinet here. State spokesperson Srikant Sharma said here that the new law will define the crime of the juvenile and the crime against them separately and categorise their offences.

In the new law, the district magistrate will have to review the juvenile cases every three months.

The government has also decided to give the benefit of stamp duty and registration waiver on transfer of 589.35 acres of land of the Kushinagar international airport to the airport authority of India(AAI). The Cabinet has authorised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take other decisions on the Kushinagar international airport.

It also approved appointment of retired employees in the Jal Nigam on the vacant posts till the new appointment is being made. Around 90 appointments in all categories would be made by the government to avoid the efficiency of the department in the ongoing projects. The UP government has also approved to give its share on the UP core Road network development project and its road safety work, which has been funded by the World Bank. WB is providing $570 million in which $400 is as loan for the project while the rest amount of the project would be borne by the UP government. UNI