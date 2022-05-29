UP To Become First State With 15 Cr Fully Vaxed Individuals

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh will soon be home to over 15 crore fully vaccinated individuals. This will be another milestone as Uttar Pradesh continues to conduct one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country since the rollout of the mass immunization drive. According to the official spokesman, Uttar Pradesh has so far given out over 32.70 crore total vaccine doses. Out of these, over 17,41,06,125 are first doses, while over 14,92,89,434 individuals are fully vaccinated.

So far, over 2,44,29,882 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 and over 97,90,992 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 12-14 in the state. In terms of percentage, over 92 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated and 100 per cent have received one vaccine dose. In the age category of 15-17, over 97 per cent of the children have received at least one dose of the vaccine. While over 76 per cent in this age category is fully vaccinated. Uttar Pradesh started administering booster shots (precaution dose) from January 10. Over 31.20 lakh ‘precaution doses’ have been administered in the state so far. To speed up the vaccination drive for children in the state, Yogi Adityanath has also asked concerned officials to ensure adequate availability of vaccine doses and encourage the eligible kids to take the vaccine cover. The government is also paying special attention to the provision of booster shots (precaution dose) to the eligible beneficiaries. Aggressive vaccination is an integral part of the comprehensive strategy of the UP government to contain the pandemic, along with adherence to coronavirus-appropriate behaviour.—IANS