UP To Become Encephalitis Free Soon: CM Yogi

Siddharthnagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that there is nothing impossible in this world and only sincere efforts are needed in completing a task.

"Siddharthnagar is the land of Gautam Buddha who had dedicated his life for humanity. Uttar Pradesh will soon be free of encephalitis menace," said the Chief Minister.

Addressing the gathering during a discussion on initiative 'Uttar Pradesh should become encephalitis free' held here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, "I got associated with encephalitis around 21 years back. When I became MP for the first time, there was lack of resources for treatment of encephalitis at BRD Medical College. I had apprised the then CM about the condition and arranged the bed and other required resources on my own."

The CM added that he had been continuously fighting battle against encephalitis since long. "Sushma Swaraj, when she became the health minister, she provided one lakh encephalitis vaccines to me and later I demanded one crore vaccines from her after which the encephalitis vaccines started getting manufactured in India as well," said the Chief Minister.

"In 2017, after the formation of BJP government in state, we started massive awareness campaign 'dastak/Sanchari Rog Abhiyan' under which coordination was established among 14 government departments and people were made aware of the disease at ground level," he said.

The CM added the root cause of JES and AES is contaminated water and unhygienic conditions. "The water sold in market has no guarantee of quality and it is better to use the water available after heating it and then straining it," he said.

Mr Yogi said all the hospitals in the state have been equipped with proper medical facilities now and BRD medical college in Gorakhpur has been made modern. "50 students got admission in Gorakhpur AIIMS today and academic session has started here. Medical colleges are also being constructed in Basti, Deoria, and Siddharthnagar," said the CM. State health minister Jai Pratap Singh, basic education minister Satish Dwivedi, vice chairperson of Women Commission Anju Chaudahry, MP Jagdambika Pal, CEO of ABP news Avinash Pandey, editor ABP Ganga Rajkishore and several others were present on the occasion. UNI