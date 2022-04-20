UP To Be Hit By Ban On Cattle Sale

Lucknow: Even as the cattle and meat trade are struggling to recover from the crackdown against the illegal slaughter houses and illegal transportation of animals launched by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradeshin March last, the ban on cattle sale for slaughter from cattle markets by the Center has given a big jolt the industry and had turned the cattle market upside down.

The Union Environment Ministry notification on may 26 on ''Prevention of cruelty to animals (regulation of live stock market) rules 2017'' has brought the normal activity in cattle markets across the state almost on the stand still.

The rules notified by the Union Ministry have also hit the farmers as the law also covers the buffalo which cannot be sold in the cattle market for the purpose of slaughter.

The licensed slaughter houses in West UP are also facing the heat of the new rules as they are unable to sources the cattle from the nearby cattle market. As per new rules they are required to sources the cattle directly from the farmers. Cattle sellers mostly the farmers are least interested in what the buyers do with the animal so long as they get a price discovered through bidding or negotiation.

''In all 75 districts of UP around 900 cattle markets are organized on weekly and fortnightly basis round the year. The markets are licensed by the district panchayats and urban local bodies and the animal husbandry department is responsible for enforcement of the `Prevention of cruelty towards animals and certification of the animals as healthy brought in the market'', said Dr C S Yadav, director of the animal husbandry department here today.

He added ''it's for the state government to decide as to when the rules notified by the Union environment ministry will be enforced in UP''.

He said the new rules have been challenged in high courts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while several states have refused to implement the rules in their respective state.

''The rules enforced by the Union environment ministry are absurd and impossible to implement as the infrastructure required under the new law is simply not available. Instead of doing any good to the rural economy, new rules have given a huge blow to the cattle markets in rural and semi urban areas. Both buyers and sellers are scared as they fear the wrath of the cow vigilantes and extortion by the police'', said Sudhir Pawar, former member of the state planning commission.

He added ''before attempting to regulate the cattle market with stringent laws the government should provide for the infrastructure in the cattle markets across the state''.

Promoter of slaughter house in Saharanpur Haji Fazlur Rahman said ''the rules are yet to be enforced in UP, its negative impact on the market is visible in all districts of western UP as both cattle traders and farmers are not coming to the cattle market''.

He added ''the licensed capacity of my slaughter house is 600 cattle per day but my plant is running at 50 per cent of the installed capacity as the cattle's are not available and we are also incurring losses''.

A farmers leader of Saharanpur Yogesh Dahiya said ''meat and milk are the two sides of the same coin of the rural economy. If the farmers are prevented from selling the unproductive buffalo for slaughter then they will not be able to buy the new milch buffalo thus adversely impacting the economy of the farmers and overall rural economy''.

He said if the rules are not amended then it will have huge impact on the economy of the state threatening jobs of several million people engaged in the cattle trade, meat and tannery.



