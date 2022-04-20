UP To Arrange 1 Lakh Covid Beds; Migrants On Foot/Bicycle To Be Provided Transportation

Lucknow: Directing the health officials to meet the target of arranging 1 lakh beds for the dedicated Covid hospitals in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday the government will provide transportation and food to the migrant workers returning from other states on foot or bicycle.

During his meeting with Team 11 officials here, the CM said that no one should be allowed to travel on foot or bicycle and they should be provided transport along with food and other essentials besides their medical check up.

The state government has also got in touch with external affairs ministry to send back 2000 Nepali citizens who are stranded in the state due to lock down.

The CM said that the workers reaching the state were filling up their skill data which will help them get jobs easily. "The government would provide 20 lakh jobs to these migrant workers and now besides giving them free transportation up to their homes and free ration kits, they are also given Rs 1000 cash." The health department after achieving the target of 52,000 isolation beds of covid hospital in the state should arrange for another 25,000 by May 20 and then their ultimate target should be to get one lakh beds to meet any challenge. State Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awnish Awasthi said here hat already 2,20,640 migrant labourers have reached UP by 184 special trains besides another one lakh reached the state using other means. In total, 3.23 lakh workers have reached the state during the past four days and now every day at least 55 special trains are reaching. " UP has received maximum special trains of the migrant workers as today 55 trains would be reaching the state at 42 stations. ," he said, adding that Gorakhpur has achieved the distinction of receiving a record 28 trains carrying over 30,000 workers while Lucknow received 22 trains , Kanpur 7 , Jaunpur 9 , Prayagraj 11, Gonda 8, Varanasi 8 and Unnao 7. Mr Awasthi said all the quarantine centres and community kitchens have been geo tagged to monitor their activities.

Meanwhile, on the instruction of the CM lockdown norms have been made more strict in Agra, Kanpur and Meerut where a team of officials have been rushed to control the spread of Coronavirus. There are 475 hotspots in 311 police station areas covering 8.90 lakh houses and a population of 49.92 lakh. UNI



