UP To Appoint Nodal Officers To Help Outsiders, Foreigners Amid Lockdown

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday directed all district magistrates in the state to appoint a nodal officer at the district-level to help people from other states and foreign countries amid the ongoing lockdown.

In a statement issued here, chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said people should stay wherever they are and not make any attempt to travel elsewhere.

"All the district magistrates have been directed to appoint a nodal officer at the district-level to help people from other states and foreign countries living in their district, he said.

"The people from other states and foreign countries should not face any difficulty in terms of food, safety and medical treatment," he added.

Directives in this regard have been despatched to all the District Magistrates, the state government said. PTI