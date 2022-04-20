UP To Appoint Lok Kalyan Mitras To Publicise Govt Programmes

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has decided to appoint Lok Kalyan Mitra staffs in every block of the state, to publicise the welfare programmes of the government besides approved a proposal to open two new faculty and appointment of a pro-chancellor in the King George Medical University(KGMU).

The decisions were taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday.

State government spokesperson and state Energy Minister Srikant Sharma told reporters here that 822 Lok Kalyan Mitra staffs, one in a block would be appointed, through a written examination, who will publicise the government's schemes and programmes at the village level.

"These appointments would be made for a year with another extension of a year on the permission from CM and it would be an internship programme only," he said with adding that the selected candidates would get a monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000 plus Rs 5000 as conveyance.

Mr Sharma said that 30 per cent of the post has been reserved for the women, while the other eligibility would be that the candidate should be between the age of 21 to 40 years and graduate in any discipline along with full knowledge of computers. "The selected candidates will have to go to villages and get the input of the schemes and will fill up the forms of the eligible people for the schemes. A district level committee headed by District Magistrate will check the performance of these Lok Kalyan Mitra every three months and report back to the government," he said.

These Lok Kalyan Mitra would be appointed by October next after holding a written examination and before appointing in the blocks they will be imparted with quality training from Giri Institute, Tata Institute and others.

Meanwhile, the UP government has given approval to commence two new faculties in the KGMU. These two new faculties are Para-medical and nursing. At present there are two faculties-- medical and dental in the University.

The government also approved to create the pro-chancellor post at the KGMU besides creating a new post of Additional Professor like in SGPGI and AIIMS. Now there would be posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Additional professors in KGMU. The government has also approved facilities to the legislators of pay back facilities on flying on Air India. Earlier they had to obtain Movement Control Order(MCO) to travel in Air India flights while there was a system of pay back on travelling on private airline.

UP government reimburse up to Rs 4.25 lakh per year to each of the legislators on travel purpose including air, train and road.

The cabinet also gave its approval to table a bill in the state legislature in place of the Ordinance on the fee structure of the private schools. The monsoon session of the state legislature would be held in the last week of August. UNI