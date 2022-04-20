UP To Announce New Industrial Policy Next Week

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is set to announce the new investor- friendly and job-oriented Industrial policy next week when the BJP government completes its 100 day in the office. The Chief Minister last night approved the final draft of the policy during a presentation by the department. However, Mr Adityanath has asked the officials to review and accommodate 250 recommendations mostly made by the Industrial and Business organisations. These recommendations were made by around 40 people and organisations on the draft publication of the policy which had been uploaded in the website one week back. Now, the government would bring the new Industrial Policy before the cabinet for its final approval and for making a public announcement. UP Minister of State for Industrial Development Suresh Rana said here today that the new policy will begin a new era of industrial expansion in the state. "Besides going for single window system for the industrialists, the new policy will attract new investments, generate employment and will enhance the growth rate of the state," Mr Rana said. He further said that the policy had been prepared after the group of ministers' committee studied the policies of other states and adopted their positive approach. However, as per the new Industrial Policy UP, government will set up an industrial development board under the Chief Minister's office. It will be a one-stop solution to all the industry-related issues. This umbrella department would be governed on the principles of a single-window system and would facilitate clearances within 30 days instead of 120 days that had been mandated by the previous industrial policy. It would also promise to give uninterrupted power supply to industries, provide proper law and order and establish police stations within industrial clusters and parks. It would also ensure minimum personal contact and would promote online approvals as well as e-land allotment system. Besides it will not only offer more sops and rebates to industries coming up in UP, but would also work towards making them comfortable. A committee of group of ministers was constituted by the Chief Minister at the first Cabinet meeting held on April 5 to draft a new industrial policy after studying the relevant policies of progressive industrial states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The committee is chaired by Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Dinesh Sharma and comprises Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal, Industry Minister Satish Mahana and Power Minister Srikant Sharma, among members. UNI