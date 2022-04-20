UP--The Winds Of Change

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the lead to ensure that Yoga and Sanskrit are part of education curriculum in primary and junior government schools of Uttar Pradesh. The new dispensation, through its order of March 30, had directed all the students of primary and junior schools to sing national anthem every day before the start of the classes. The state government is also in the process of bringing an Ordinance to regulate the fee structure of private schools and colleges and has invited suggestions from the public. Bio-metric attendance of students and teachers would be done from July. A senior official here said that directives from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister is clear that Yoga should be taught in all state run schools. This would be part of physical education programme. The sports teachers have also been asked to learn Yoga and teach the same in schools, the official said. ''CM Yogi has given a cut-off date of June 30 by which the order should be implemented,'' the official said. ''The blueprint of the scheme is being readied. The physical education teachers (sports teachers) will be given two months time to learn Yoga," he said. This is not the first time Yoga will be introduced in school curriculums. When Rajnath Singh was Chief Minister, a similar attempt was made to introduce Yoga but the decision sparked controversy with opposition claiming that the then BJP Government was trying to make Uttar Pradesh a Hindu State. More UNI