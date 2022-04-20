UP Teachers Recruitment: Priyanka Slams Govt On The Mess

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has hit out at the Uttar Pradesh Government on the mess and illegality in teachers'' recruitment in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi said, "The future of the youth is tormented, and this has raised the question mark on the whole system."

"The Government should bring out all the facts related to discrepancies so that efforts of the youth do not go waste, and derive a new recruitment mechanism," added Priyanka Gandhi.

The statement comes in the wake of many candidates getting into recruitment process through illegal means.

Last week, the Allahabad High Court stayed the recruitment process of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh. The court fixed July 12 for further hearing in the matter. However, the State government has gone into appeal.

Justice Alok Mathur''s order came on dozens of writ petitions that raised questions on the process.

The court directed the petitioners to submit their objections regarding answer sheets to the state government within a week. The government will then refer the same to the University Grants Commission to decide on the objections.

The Primary Education Department had declared the results for the recruitment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers and the counselling session was scheduled to begin from June 3.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on May 6, had welcomed a High Court order that approved the state government''s decision to keep higher cut-off marks for recruitment of 69,000 teachers in primary schools of the state. He had congratulated all successful candidates and asked them to contribute to the state education system in the coming years. --IANS