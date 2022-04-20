UP Supplementary Budget: Focus On Cane Dues, Infrastructure, Kumbh Mela

Lucknow: The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday tabled its first Supplementary Budget to the tune of Rs 34,833.24 crore while seeking funds for different projects, including the new international airport at Jewar, Bundelkhand expressway, defence corridor, Kumbh Mela at Allahabad, 2019 Lok Sabha polls and to pay the dues of the cane farmers.

The Supplementary Budget was tabled by Sate Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal amid pandemonium created by the Opposition over law and order situation in the state in the assembly.

The Supplementary budget and related appropriation bills are expected to be approved by the Assembly on Tuesday.

The highest amount was sought for the cane development when the government demanded Rs 5,535 crore to pay the pending dues of the cane farmers.

The total dues of the cane farmers for the previous crushing season 2017-18 was around Rs 12,000 crore.

Of the total amount, Rs 4,000 crore would given to the private and public sector mills as a soft loan to pay the farmers dues while Rs 1,010 crore would be given to the cooperative sector sugar mills to pay their dues. Another Rs 500 crore has been earmarked as financial assistance to the sugar mills while a separate Rs 25 crore has been sought for the sugar mills run by the corporation. The Yogi government has sought Rs 800 crore for the Jewar International airport while a similar Rs 800 crore has been demanded for the Kumbh Mela at Allahabad to be held next year in January.

The government has sought Rs 500 crore for the Bundelkhand expressway and defence corridor and Rs 100 crore for organising the Bharatiya Diwas programme in Varanasi between January 21-23, 2019.

A hefty amount of Rs 1,500 crore have been earmarked for UP Power Corporation Limited to minimise their financial loss while Rs 4,891 crore has been sought for Uday scheme. Rs 100 crore has been kept for MGNREGA, Rs 252 crore for legislature development fund and Rs 3,907 for construction of toilets in the rural areas under Swacch Bharat Mission. The government, in preparation for the coming 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has demanded Rs 100 crore, Rs 25 crore to set up government colleges in the districts, Rs 20 crore for paying pension to the MISA- DIR political prisoners and Rs 10 crores for engaging Lok Kalyan Mitras in all the 822 blocks of the state to publicise the government's programme and schemes. Besides this Rs 2 crores has been given to the BHU in Varanasi for setting up a Vedic centre and Rs 22 lakhs for setting up special courts to dispose off the cases of the MPs and legislators.

The Yogi government has demanded Rs 10 crore for construction of a memorial on the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his birth place Bateshwar in Agra and Rs 5 crore has been given for setting up a seat of excellence at DAV college in Kanpur on the name of Atal, from where the former PM completed his education. Besides this, the government has kept Rs 5 crores for holding cultural functions on the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the state. In the new schemes, the government has provided token funds for Ayushman Bharat, PM Agriculture irrigation scheme and Sant Kabir Handloom Awards. UNI