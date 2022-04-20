UP Sunni Waqf Board To Comply With Total Lockdown During Ramzan

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, keeping in view the global pandemic of Corona virus, on Friday decided to strictly comply with the lockdown during the holy month of Ramzan. The decision was taken here by the Board after Union minister for Minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, through video conferencing with the officers of the Waqf boards across the country, clearly directed all the Mutawallis and management of the respective waqfs to ensure the compliance of lockdown and social distancing during the month of ramzan in any case on Friday. A press statement by the Board here said that it is the foremost duty of the Muslim community especially the Mutawallis and management of waqf concerned not to allow to gathering of crowd in any institution for sehri or aftaari, taraweeh and other Namaz prayers at any cost and ask the people to perform their prayers at their homes separately and they should also motivate others to comply the government directions in this regard. "It is our joint responsibility to carry out and comply with the orders of the Union and state governments in this regard failing which they would themselves be responsible for the consequences," said SyedMohammad Shoeb, Chief Executive Officer,(CEO) of the Board here. UNI