UP Sugar Mills face problem of storing ethanol, demand cut by oil companies

Lucknow: Owing to the Novel Coronavirus lockdown leading to sharp drop in demand for petrol and diesel in the country, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) have drastically cut down the off-take of ethanol from the sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh.

This has led to problems in sugar mills because they are having difficulties in storing the large amount of ethanol, a by-product of sugar and an important component for petroleum and diesel.

In the past few quarters, sugar mills were investing in a big way as a measure of diversification of product base.

Since, the ethanol requisition was contracted for by the OMC targeting 10 per cent fuel mixing ratio, the reduction in fuel demand has impacted ethanol requirement too.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), representing the private sugar mills, said here on Monday that the mills are unable to supply ethanol, a sugar by-product, owing to the paucity of storage and mixing space with such depots.

The association asked the OMCs to reallocate ethanol to other depots, which have adequate storage space or were already deficient in ethanol for fuel mixing.

An official of a sugar mill said here on Monday, 'The mandate of the Central government is for 10 per cent ethanol mixing pan India. There are depots in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, which either have zero or very little ethanol supply owing to short supply. Therefore, we have requested the OMCs to reallocate the ethanol, else our distilleries would have to close down since we also have limited ethanol storage spaces,".

The official said the OMCs have responded "positively and quickly" to identify depots where they are facing problems of storage capacities and depots which could take additional ethanol supplies, beyond the contract. It is a matter of time by when the OMCs and the sugar companies would mutually agreed to reallocate the ethanol quantities, so that all the ethanol contracted for in the year is supplied, he added.

In 2018, the OMCs' requirement of ethanol for blending with petrol stood at 3.136 billion litres (BL) and for the 2019 season, the same was estimated at 3.3 BL. Last month, the OMCs had floated a fresh tender for the procurement of 2.53 BL of ethanol for the remaining months of the 2019-20 seasons.

After initial problems, sugar mills' sugar production and supply are coming back on track gradually. ISMA said the sugar dispatches had picked up in the last one week. During the initial days of lockdown, there was concern about the availability of lime, sulphur, bags,abd phosphoric acid, but these issues have now been sorted out.

