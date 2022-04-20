UP sub-inspector suspended for making dancers perform on Holi

Lucknow: Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey on Wednesday suspended sub-inspector Bhrigu Ojha posted in Indira Nagar allegedly for making dancers perform on the occasion of Holi.

Ojha, who attended a Holi function in the Suggmau area under his police station here, asked the dancers to perform on his choice of songs while being on duty in a police uniform.

The entire incident was recorded by locals, who later uploaded the Ojha's video on social media, post which the video went viral.

After taking cognisance of the video, the Lucknow Police Commissioner suspended Ojha and directed probe in the case.

According to Lucknow Police, an investigation will also be initiated against Dhananjay Kumar Pandey, in-charge inspector of Indira Nagar Police Station for allowing indiscipline. If he was found guilty, strict action will be taken against him. (ANI)