UP students to learn basics of coding, AI from next year

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh education department will now teach the basics of coding, computational thinking and artificial intelligence (AI) to over 50 lakh students of Classes 6-8 in around 45,000 state-run schools.

The course will be introduced from the 2024-25 academic session.

Developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the course will be a part of the science subject.

SCERT has already prepared the books for all three classes that will soon be launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Once considered as a skill reserved for tech savvy people, coding and computer programming has now emerged as one of the crucial tools for the development of overall personality of students. Coding platforms have now become an integral part of learning at the school level. Considering the importance of technology in today’s competitive world, coding has been mandated under NEP-2020 from Class 6 onwards.

As part of the course, Class 6 students will learn Microsoft word, programming, python and other basics of computer science.

Students of Classes 7-8 will learn networking and cyber security, logical thinking, Microsoft excel, data and AI.

SCERT director Pawan Sachan said: “Introducing coding and increasing exposure to technology at a young age will go a long way in helping the youth lead the way to a new world of innovation and creativity, thus, giving children the opportunity to set their own goals and reach new heights.”

After developing books, SCERT is now in the process of finalising training modules for master trainers who will train teachers at district level.

Director general school education Vijay Kiran Anand said: “Following the mandate of NEP, SCERT is working with experts and organisations to ensure introduction of content and curriculum for future, training of teachers and regular assessment for financial intelligence, business intelligence, coding, and AI. This will make government school students more competitive.”

