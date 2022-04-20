UP students to be shown inspiring videos of great personalities

Lucknow: The Basic Education Department in Uttar Pradesh will show students of the primary schools videos of great personalities to motivate and inspire them.

A web series of 50 episodes have been made by the department for the students on the instruction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A senior official of the department said that on the directives of the Chief Minister, the basic education department has made a web series giving all the information related to the life of great personalities of India to children studying in the primary schools.

The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) has prepared a web series of 50 episodes on various personalities, including freedom fighters, scientists, singers, politicians.

These will be shown to the children under the 'Prena Mission'.

He said in the modern era, children learn more quickly through video than in books. Therefore, a web series has been prepared based on the book of Class eight.

The personalities included in the web series are poet Kalidas, revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, freedom fighters and the country's famous singers and actors.

He said that, at present, DIET has over 2.5 lakh subscribers on its YouTube channel called DIET Lucknow.

As many as 86 videos have already been uploaded so far for children. The channel has more than 2.5 lakh subscribers. Apart from this, the link of the video has been shared with the teachers and children of the primary schools.

Principal of the DIET, Lucknow, Pawan Chauhan said that informative videos on how to prevent children from malnutrition, coronavirus and others were also being uploaded.

