UP students going abroad for studies to be vaccinated in school camps

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided that students planning to study abroad will get vaccinated in school campuses.

President and Managing Director of the City Montessori School, Geeta Gandhi Kingdon said, "We are in a process of arranging Covid jabs for our students who are going for higher studies to universities abroad. Instead of letting pupils arrange their vaccination, we, as a school, can facilitate it."

Director of Modern School, Siddhartha Kapoor, said, "We look forward to arrange Covid jabs for our students and alumni. It is a great idea to vaccinate school students on the campus."

A senior health official said that this was part of the government's programme to vaccinate various groups.

"Students are an important part of the vaccination initiative and we will soon work out a programme for vaccination of students, particularly those who are planning to go to universities abroad for further education," he said.

