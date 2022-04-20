UP student creates teacher's fake profile as 'escort'

Agra: A student of Class 11 has been detained for allegedly creating a fake social media profile of his teacher in which he projected her as an escort and even posted her phone number.

The minor has been sent to a juvenile home while his 22-year-old cousin whose SIM card the boy had used to access the internet was remanded to judicial custody, said the police.

Agra cybercrime officer, Vijay Tomar, said the boy told them that he had "created the profile of his tuition teacher to harass her".

"It is clear that the boy wanted to harass and defame the 35-year-old teacher. However, it is still not clear as to what provoked him to do so," Tomar told reporters.

The student had reportedly taken maths tuition classes at the teacher's house for almost a month, but later she "refused to continue teaching him due to his odd behaviour".







The teacher, however, started getting calls after her fake profile was posted. Her WhatsApp display picture (DP) was edited and used for creating a fake Facebook id. Her FB profile had the information that 'she charges Rs 1,500 per night as an escort'," said the police officer.

Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said that when the woman was flooded with inappropriate calls, she lodged a complaint with police.

The duo has been booked under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and appropriate sections of the Information Technology Act at Jagdishpura police station.

—IANS