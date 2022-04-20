UP Student Arrested For Making Threat Calls To Miami Airport

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police arrested a student from Orai, in the Jaluan district of the Bundelkhand region, for sending threat call to blow up the Miami International airport in USA last month, State Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh told media here on Saturday.

The student is currently in his 12th standard.

The information from the FBI, was routed to the UP police by the NIA. The police then arrested the boy, who is just 18 years and three months of age. The accused had accepted his crime and admitted to have made five calls to the airport, threatening to blow it up. "During the investigation, the boy disclosed that on the call, he claimed to have been in possession of an AK-47 assault rifle along with an explosive belt. The calls were made between 2nd-30th October," the DGP stated.

He further informed that the boy, who is apparently quite intelligent, sharp and has a fair share of knowledge in computers, informed the police that the threat was made after his investments made in Bitcoins in the US were apparently cheated, and even after several complaints, the FBI did not act.

"The boy said that he took $1000 from his father, who runs an NGO, and invested in the Bitcoins five months back. He immediately got a big profit and on a word from an agent he invested $3000 again but it was siphoned off. He complained to the FBI but no action was taken which irked him and he started giving threat calls to the Miami international airport to blow it up," the DGP said.

"We have arrested the boy and have seized his computer and mobile phone and further interrogation is underway," he said while adding that the boy also prepared a fake Aadhar card and email ID which prove his keen knowledge of the IT. Meanwhile, the DGP said that such incidents should be a warning for the parents about the acts of their children.

"There is an urgent need for making the students aware about the misuse of cyber technology and that it should be included in the school curriculum. Besides the parents should also monitor the children's activity and avoid giving huge amounts of money to them," the DGP suggested.

He further said that a meeting of the school principals is slated to be convened soon, to discuss the prevention of such incidents. UNI