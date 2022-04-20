UP stops sharing data with Centre on power outages: Union Power Ministry

Lucknow: A dispute between Uttar Pradesh Government and the Union Power Ministry has erupted after the state government has stopped providing data to URJA App which is aimed at enhancing the consumer connect with the urban power distribution sector. The state has stopped sharing data from September 2016, on two crucial counts of Duration of Power Cuts and Average no Power Cuts in a month�s time, an official statement by the Union Power Ministry here today said. The App connects consumers with the urban power distribution sector by providing power related information on power outages, ensures timely release of new power/electricity connections, and addresses complaints and power reliability. As per the data provided for the duration of Power Cuts in August 2016, UP was ranked 16 with a duration of power cuts of over 91 hours when the National Average was around 13 hours. While the data on the Average No of Power Cuts in a month, the state was ranked 13 with power cuts of over 30 times while the national average was at around 14 power cuts in a month. UP has not shared the data with PFC for the month of September 2016, on the count of Duration of Power Cuts and Average No of Power Cuts, the release said. It further maintained that UP has improved its ranking under the �consumer complaints pending� category in the month of September 2016 vis-a-vis August 2016, where it jumped from 17 position All India to 9 in September 2016. In September, out of the total complaints of 6598 only 678 remain pending which was 10.3 percent of the total number of complaints. The All India average of pending complaints was around 13 percent. Under the Pending Connections category, UP its rank rose dramatically from 22nd position in August 2016 to 4th by providing connections to 1,91,303 out of 2,14,987, accounting for addressing almost 87 of the requisitioned, the national average was at around 73. On the percentage of consumers making e payment, the state slipped to 17th position in September from 7th in August 2016 with only 2.7 percent people making e payment while the all India average is at 8.2 percent. Under the category of Power Theft losses, for the month of September 2016, the state was at Rank 19 with Percentage of power theft loss at 30.6 percent while at the All India Level it was at 21.7 percent. In the year 2016, average and peak energy deficit in Uttar Pradesh was about 12.5 percent and 14.5 percent respectively showing huge demand supply gap in this fiscal. �UNI