UP STF To Venture To Other States, Explore Petrol Pump Tampering Racket

Lucknow: After sealing more than 20 petrol outlets in the state capital for tampering the outlet nozzles, now the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police would be going to other states to explore the racket. The decision came after a technician arrested here confessed that he had installed chips in Odisha and other parts of the country. The arrested accused has been identified as Ajay Chaurasiya, who worked at Midco, a company that manufactures fuel dispensing units installed at retail outlets. Police also recovered one dispensing unit of Gilbarco company, four chips, three fake seals of weights and measurement department, five pulser cards, five remote controls and a host of other hardware, from the accused. ASP (STF) Arvind Chaturvedi said here today that Muzaffarnagar police arrested one Jauhar Abbas, who led them to Chaurasiya. Chaurasiya confessed that he picked up these 'skills,' while working at L&T in Mumbai in 2000. In 2007, he moved to Gorakhpur, but was dismissed after a few months. Then, he started the trade of purchasing a chip at Rs 3,000 and selling it for Rs 15,000. This chip was installed in the circuit of dispensing units, not only in UP but also in other states, the official said. "I installed a chip in a petrol pump in Odisha," said Chaurasiya in his statement to STF officials. He also confessed of having made Rs 30 lakh in this business and also told agencies that he had sent 400 chips to Abbas in Muzaffarnagar, said Mr Chaturvedi. SSP (STF) Amit Pathak confirmed that Chaurasiya admitted to having sold chips in Aligarh, Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar and Sultanpur, as well. The SSP said, "On the basis of the interrogation of those held, we have prepared a list of 17 people, who operate across the country." Sources in the STF claimed that the chips were mass-manufactured at Kanpur and Unnao. Meanwhile, more pumps were raided in three other cities of the state yesterday. In Agra, an IOC petrol pump at Bodla was sealed after five of its dispensing units were found tampered with, while raids at three other pumps were carried out, in which dispensing units were seized. In Unnao, two dispensing units were sealed at Singh Filling station located at Mauranipur and in Barabanki, two units were sealed at Agarwal Trading Company on Faizabad road. UNI