UP STF Arrests Three Drug Peddlers With Hemp Worth Rs 45 Lakh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three members of inter-state drug peddler including a woman and recovered more than 130-kilogram hemp from them.

Senior superintendent of police Rajeev Narayan Mishra here on Saturday said that acting on tip-off police team arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered hemp worth Rs 45 Lakh from them.

Arrested criminals were identified as Dinesh Kumar Maurya, Karam Chandra and Ms Vidya Devi, Mr Mishra said adding that another wanted criminal Deepu managed to escape during arresting. During interrogation arrested accused told about their modus operandi. Police was questing about other members of group and other details. Manhunt was launched to nab other members of the group, SSP said. UNI