UP STF Arrests Nigerian For Duping Woman Using Fake Facebook Profile

Lucknow: The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police today busted a Nigerian gang allegedly involved in duping people using fake profiles on Facebook, with the arrest of one of their accomplices from the national capital.

The arrested Nigerian national has been identified as Mark Powell alias Ekhator Morel, who was currently residing in Delhi.

An official statement issued by the UP STF today said that on March 18 Sujata, a resident of Bangalore, had complained of cheating against Powell. She had alleged being duped of Rs 65,000 by the Nigerian after becoming friends on Facebook. During the course of investigation, it came to light that the bank account in which the money was transferred was located in Ghaziabad.

"Meanwhile, the STF and the Delhi Police got information that Powell will be visiting his friend today, and he was subsequently arrested from Prahladpur.

"During investigation, the arrested person said that they used to befool people by making them friends through Facebook using fake documents. It was also revealed that some Indian girls are also a part of the network," the STF said. The agency said that a Nigerian and a South African passport has been recovered from Powell, and efforts are on to nab other members of the gang. PTI