UP Steps Up Efforts To Counter Corona Threat

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said a round-the-clock vigil is on with help of the control room set up to monitor coronavirus threat in the state.

"The surveillance team is maintaining round-the-clock vigil and creating awareness through helpline numbers in the state to effectively deal with the spread of the virus," the UP chief minister, who inspected the state control room set up at the office of Directorate General (Health) here said. "Corona is in stage II in the state and a detailed review would be done on March 20 after which necessary decisions will be taken," he said, adding proper attention is being paid on the advisory issued by the Centre. He said directives have been issued to set up a "state of the art" control room equipped with all modern facilities, so as to deal effectively with the epidemic and other diseases and control them in a better manner. The human and technical resources will be increased in the control room as per the requirement, Adityanath said.

The chief minister was also apprised of the control room helpline and its working during his visit. He said all necessary preparations have been made to deal with the corona virus threat in an effective manner. All district hospitals and medical colleges have set up isolation wards to provide best treatment to those affected by the virus.

Besides, the chief minister said people are being apprised of the virus with the help of different publicity material like posters, which have been put up at different places.

The state government has already announced closure of all educational institutions till March 22 as a precautionary measure.

The chief minister also sought peoples'' help in dealing with the virus and directed officials concerned to initiate strict action against those hoarding and black-marketing masks and sanitiser. PTI