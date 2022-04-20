UP State Employees To Hold 'Vaada Nibhao' Rally On Feb 19

Lucknow: The state government employees were set to hold a 'Vaada Nibhao' rally for the restoration of old pension scheme among other demands on February 19 here, sources said on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh State Employees Federation state president Kamlesh Mishra told the media that thousands of employees from various districts were set to participate in the rally which would take place at the Eco Garden. He said that the Federation has demanded that the postings being done on contract basis and through out-sourcing should be immediately stopped.

He further said that the work-charge and the contractual employees appointed before 2001 were regularised by the government but an order to add their older services was not given due to which they were not getting pension post retirement.

Mr Mishra stated that these employees were regualrised when they were aged between 45-50 years. If their work-charge service period was not added, they would not be able to get the benefits of pension, etc. The Supreme Court has also passed an order to add their old services.

He further stated that the contractual workers and those appointed through out-sourcing were being exploited by the institutions. Apart from fixing their minimum salary at 18,000 rupees, there should be an arrangement to send this amount to their accounts directly. As per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, the salaries of the employees from the secretariat to the block should be the same. Mr Mishra added that in his then capacity as an MP, Yogi Adityanath, who is now the Chief Minister of UP, had on May 21, 2013, written a letter to the then Union government for the restoration of the old pension scheme and had also supported this demand of ours. But after coming to power, no action has been taken.

The federation has named it the 'Vaada Nibhao Rally,' only to attract the attention of the Chief Minister. On this occasion, All India State Government Employees Federation Vice President SP Singh said that for the demands of the restoration of old pension scheme and the immediate closure of appointments through out-sourcing and contract workers, a decision for a Jan Jagran Andolan at the national level has been taken. Under the movement, gate meetings would be done from the headquarters to the block or tehsil level between February 21-27 in the country. UNI