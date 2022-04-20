UP State Election Commission Issues Poll Notification For Bypolls

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh State election commission has issued the poll notification for the by election to the vacant posts of chairman of the district panchyats and block Praqmukh.

The polling for the post of block Pramukh will be held on July 16, while for the chairman of the district Panchyat on July 23. The counting and election results will be announced on July 16 and July 23 respectively.

After the BJP came to power on March 19, as many as chairman of the 10 district panchyats owing allegiance to the opposition Samajwadi party resigned or they were removed through no confidence vote. The chairman of the district panchyat of Auriyya, Farrukhabad, Mau, and Sant kabir nagar resigned after no confidence motion was passed, while the chairman of six other districts were resigned from different reasons.

The elected block Pramukh in 26 development blocks also either resigned or they were removed due to lack of no confidence motion.

The state election commissioner S K Agarwal said here today that the nomination papers for the post of chairman district panchyat could be filed on July 17 and the scrutiny of the papers would take place on same day. The last date for the withdrawal of papers is July 20. The polling will be held on July 23 till 3 pm. The counting of voting will be held soon after the polling and the results will be announced on the same day.

The nomination for the block Pramukh would be filed on July 14 and the scrutiny of the papers would be held on the same day.

The last date of withdrawal of papers is July 15. The polling will be held on July 16 till 3 pm. Counting is expected very soon after the polling and the results would be announced on the same day.