Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is staring at a drought and officials have been asked to publicise ways to preserve moisture in the soil and fill all ponds with water, state chief secretary Rajive Kumar has said.

"Keeping in mind a possible drought, all divisional commissioners and district magistrates have been instructed to co-ordinate with respective departments on a priority basis, and take necessary action in this regard," Kumar said in a statement issued yesterday.

He directed officials to ensure all ponds are filled with water as soon as possible and that canals are not diverted.

Kumar also asked them to ensure adequate fodder for animals, and medicines and other resources at veterinary hospitals.UP Staring At Drought: Chief Secretary