UP Sports Minister Seeks Discussion On Sports In State Assembly

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Chetan Chauhan has sought for a special discussion on sports affairs in the assembly.

The demand made by the Minister surprised everyone as generally such demands are made by opposition members.

Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit too said a minister was demanding a discussion and hence it should be an important issue. Mr Chauhan, a former international cricketer, replying to a question of BJP president Harshvardhan Bajpai during the question hour in the assembly on Thursday narrated about the projects launched by the government to promote sports in the state. "But there is much required for the sector hence I suggest that the assembly should discuss at least for two hours on how sports should be promoted in the state," he said. Mr Bajpai said it was always sports which gave any country to become a world power. He also quoted how USSR was world power when they were good in sports, US and China too win hundreds of gold medals in Olympics and have turned into a world power. "Till India achieves in the sports, the country cannot become a world power," he said.

The minister, however, said several projects are underway including construction of stadiums and other sports infrastructures. The government was running 44 sports hostels to train 890 sportsperson in 16 sports covering 19 districts. Three sports colleges were also functioning in the state. UNI