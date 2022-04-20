UP Speaker reserves ruling on disqualification of Aditi Singh

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker, Hriday Narain Dixit has reserved judgment on the disqualification petition of Aditi Singh, the rebel Congress Legislator from Rae Bareli.

The Speaker said that the hearing on the petition had been completed on Tuesday.

Supreme Court lawyer K. C. Kaushik had appeared on behalf of the Congress that had filed the petition against Aditi Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Dubey said that, "The High Court had directed that all three petitions, related to the disqualification of Congress MLAs Aditi Singh, Rakesh Singh and Samajwadi Party MLA Nitin Agarwal are to be disposed of by July 16. The cases of Rakesh Singh and Nitin Agarwal will be taken up next week."

Aditi Singh had started rebelling against the Congress from October last year when she defied the party diktat and attended a special Assembly session that had been boycotted by the Congress.

Aditi, from time to time, has been issuing statements in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Yogi Adityanath government recently upgraded her security and Aditi removed ''Congress'' from her social media handles, making it amply clear that she did not wish to remain in the party.

--IANS