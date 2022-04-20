UP Speaker Rejects Disqualification Plea Against 2 Cong MLAs

Lucknow: UP Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit has rejected the Congress petition seeking disqualification of its two rebel legislators - Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh.

Both the legislators belong to Rae Bareli.

Aditi Singh is the daughter of former MLA Akhilesh Singh, and Rakesh Singh is the brother of Dinesh Singh who has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Speaker said the petitioner couldn''t provide adequate evidences in support of their allegations.

The two legislators had been defying the party line and issuing statements against the party since the past one year. The Speaker''s decision means the two legislators will continue to be members of the Assembly till the end of their term. --IANS