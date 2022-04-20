UP Simmers At 48.6 Degrees C, Severe Heat Waves Very Likely In Northern & Western India

Pune: During next 72 hrs, conditions become favorable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into extreme southern parts of Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area as well as southwest,southeast,and eastcentral Bay of Bengal .

Day temperatures were above normal in some parts of Assam,Meghalaya, Odisha, Gujarat Region, Konkan and Goa,south interior Karnataka and in remaining parts of Gangetic West Bengal, madhya Maharashtra,and Kerala.

Day temperatures were appreciably above normal in some parts of Nagaland,Manipur,Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Saurashtra and Kutch, madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Kerala and in remaining parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Madhya Pradesh,and Vidarbha.

Day temperatures were markedly above normal in some parts of Jharkhand,Himachal Pradesh and in remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh,and Rajasthan.

Day temperatures were below normal in some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim,Rayalaseema and in remaining parts of Assam,Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh,and Tamil Nadu. Day temperatures were appreciably below normal in some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu,and north interior Karnataka.

Day temperatures were normal over the rest of the country. The highest maximum temperature recorded over the plains was 48.6 degrees celsius in Allahabad of east Uttar Pradesh. Heat waves to severe heat waves swept across isolated pockets of east and west Uttar Pradesh,east and west Rajasthan,Vidarbha,east and west Madhya Pradesh,Chandigarh and Delhi,and Haryana.

Heavy rainfalls very likely to lash at isolated places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam,Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, south interior Karnataka, Kerala,and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Heat waves to severe heat waves very likely to sweep across isolated pockets of east and west Rajasthan,Punjab, Haryana,Chandigarh and Delhi,Madhya Pradesh,Vidarbha,Uttar Pradesh,Jharkhand,Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh,Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana,and north interior Karnataka. Thunderstorm along with gusty winds likely at isolated places over east Madhya Pradesh,Vidarbha,West Bengal,Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu,Puducherry, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana,and north interior Karnataka.

Strong winds with speed reaching up to 40-50 kmph very likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, southwest Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea as well as adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal hence fishermen are advised not to venture into these area during next 24 hours. Rain or thundershowers have occurred at many places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim,Andaman and Nicobar Islands,Assam,Meghalaya,Bihar and at isolated places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka,Kerala,Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand,east and west Rajasthan,east and west Madhya Pradesh,Vidarbha, Telangana,and Rayalaseema. Mainly dry weather prevailed in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat State, Konkan and Goa, madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal and north interior Karnataka,and Lakshadweep. UNI