UP Shivers As Cold Weather Conditions Intensify

Lucknow: Owing to the snowfall and cold winds on the mountains, Uttar Pradesh continued to be under the grip of cold weather conditions while traffic remained slow due to fog.

Due to the severe cold, schools till 12th standard have been closed till Saturday in most of the districts, including Lucknow. Although the state capital was enveloped by fog in the morning, slight sunshine gave people some respite from cold during the day.

Vehicles were seen moving at decreased speeds due to dense fog in the morning.

Weather department sources on Saturday said during the past 24 hours, fog continued to envelop several areas of the state. Cold weather conditions are not expected to abate, as of now.

Slight increase in temperatures was recorded in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Jhansi, Meerut divisions while temperatures were recorded below normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Faizabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Moradabad.

Maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius in Jhansi while minimum temperature was recorded as 5.4 degree Celsius in Bahraich.

According to the department's report, cold waves will continue to prevail and numerous districts will witness fog.

Meawhile, heaters were placed inside the sheds of animals at Lucknow zoo to protect the wildlife from cold wave. The weatherman has also said that fog could prevail at various areas while road and rail traffic will be affected due to the fog.

Numerous trains are running several hours behind their scheduled time while many vehicles collided with each other due to the fog. UNI