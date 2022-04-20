UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman Among Three On Hit-List Of Kamlesh Tiwari Attackers

Lucknow: Three people, including Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, feature on the hit list of those who attacked Hindu Samaj Party founder Kamlesh Tiwari.

Mr Rizvi has received death threats in the past also.

During the attackers' interrogation, it was revealed that there was a plan in place to kill Waseem, several days after Kamlesh's murder.

The state Shia Waqf Board chairman had made a film with the name--Ram Janmabhoomi--which had led to much controversy and numerous extremist organisations were angry over the same.

Apart from Mr Rizvi, two other people, including a woman from Haryana, were on the hit list of the attackers.

According to police sources, Hindu Samaj Party's Western UP In-charge Gaurav Goswami was also included in the hit-list of the attackers. Ashfaq and Moinuddin had talked to Gaurav and asked him to come to Etawah but due to some reasons, he had refused.

The attackers were planning to murder Gaurav along with Tiwari. They also wanted to kill a woman- Sonu Dangar.

The attackers told the intelligence agencies that Sonu makes religious remarks on social media, and hence, they had planned to kill her.

UP police had informed its Haryana about the attackers plan to kill Dangar. Both the attackers said that they did not know that Tiwari's murder would lead to such an uproar.

Meanwhile, Bareilly lawyer Naved, who had helped the attackers, has been arrested and brought to Lucknow. He is also being investigated. UNI