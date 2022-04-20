UP Shia Waqf Board Chair Asks AIMPLB To Hand Over Nine Muslim Religious Places To Hindus

Lucknow: After kicking up a row by asking Muslims to hand over the Ayodhya disputed area to Hindus for the Ram Temple, Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi has now written to All India Muslim Personal Law Board to hand over the occupied land of mosques which were once Hindu temples to the majority community of the nation.

The letter said that these nine places should be immediately handed over to the Hindus by the AIMPLB. The nine temples places of worship are ---Ayodhya, Keshav Dev (Mathura), Atala Dev at Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi), Rudra Mahalaya in Batana district of Gujarat, Bhadrakali in Ahmedabad, Adina in Pandua of West Bengal, Vijaya (Vidisha) and Qutubul Islam in Qutab Minar in Delhi.

In the three-page letter sent to the AIMPLB chairman Maulana Rabe Hassan Nadvi on Tuesday, which was released to the media here a day later, Mr Rizvi asserted that in Islam construction of a mosque was illegal on occupied land where there was a temple. UNI