Up Seven Zonal Cultural Centers For The Development Of Arts, Culture & Craft Set Up

New Delhi (The Hawk): For conservation and development of art, culture and crafts across the country, the Ministry of Culture, Government of India has set up seven Zonal Cultural Centres (ZCCs) with headquarters at Patiala, Nagpur, Udaipur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, Dimapur and Thanjavur. These ZCCs organize various cultural activities and programmes on regular basis in their member States throughout the year. For conducting various activities/ programmes, ZCCs are provided regular annual grant-in-aid by the Government. However, no State/UT-wise funds are released by the Ministry of Culture for the purpose.

Further, for preservation and development of art, culture and crafts across the country, Ministry of Culture also organizes Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsavs (RSMs) through these ZCCs where a large number of artists from all over India are engaged to showcase their talents. From November, 2015 onwards, twelve (12) RSMs have been organized by Ministry of Culture across the country.

These ZCCs also organize minimum 42 Regional Festivals for promotion of art and culture every year as per their programme calendar. For proper storage of the treasure of knowledge for posterity, several art forms including the vanishing ones are being documented by these ZCCs. Number of arts forms have been documented in digital format (both audio and video formats). Further, for preservation and promotion of various folk arts & culture of the country, these ZCCs also implement a number of schemes viz. Award to Young Talented Artists, Guru Shishya Parampara, Theatre Rejuvenation, Research and Documentation, Shilpgram, OCTAVE and National Cultural Exchange Programme. This reply was given by Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha today.