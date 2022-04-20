UP Sets Target To Get Pothole Free Road By Nov 30

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has again announced to launch drive for making the roads pothole free.

By October 15 next, all the potholes will be repaired and by November 30, all the roads which were damaged during the monsoon season will be repaired and restored whereas all the pending road projects will be completed by December 31.

The Yogi Adityanath government had launched a similar programme in March 2017 soon after coming to power where all the roads including the National highway were targeted to be made pothole free by the end of June 15. The total length of the roads constructed and maintained by different agencies of the state government is 71,454 km. The agencies are Public works department, NH division of PWD, UP Rajya krishi Utpadan mandi parishad, rural development department, Cane department and irrigation department.

The state's chief secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey on Wednesday convened a meeting of the different departments to fine tune the drive for making the roads pothole free. He directed the government departments that a road directory as per the category of the roads be prepared and the data be made available online to the common citizens on the website of the public works department. The different road categories are village road, district road, major district road, state highway and national highway.

He said the online data on roads should include the department wise roads and their length, so that the common people could obtain the information about the repair of roads in their respective areas with the click of the mouse. He said the PWD has also launched a mobile app and this should be made available to all the government agencies engaged in the job of road construction and repair.

He directed the government agencies to upload all the information about the repair of patch, pothole and overall progress of the road construction. He said every relevant information whether the work is in progress or held up for various reasons will have to be uploaded on the mobile app.

The principal secretary housing and public works department Nitin Gokran said under the drive 41,952 km of PWD roads will be made pothole free, 18,339 km of roads will be renovated and 4,041 km of roads under construction will be completed.

He said 441 km of National Highway will be made pothole free. He said 2,681 km roads of the mandi Parishad, 158 km of the rural development department 264 km of cane department and 1,563 km roads of the irrigation department will be either made pothole free and fully renovated during the period specified by the chief secretary. UNI