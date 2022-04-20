UP Sets Guinness Record By Longest Parade Of Buses During Kumbh

Prayagraj: With the last leg of 'shahi snan' approaching on 'maha shivratri' at the Kumbh fair, directions have been issued to make fool-proof arrangements to pass off the day peacefully.

Prayagraj Commissioner Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal on Thursday said ,"as crores of people are expected on the sixth 'royal dip', the officials have been directed no to observe any laxity in arrangements at the event."

Mr Goyal said," Besides sanitation at the Kumbh , overall cleanliness has also been stressed upon."

The Commissioner also specifically underlined the fact that even after March 4, there should be no dirt or bad odour in the fair area.

Dr Goyal said ," Instructions to all the departments to write an article on their achievements and experiences at the Kumbh fair were also given , while adding that the various heads of the department will also prepare a report in this regard."

The Commissioner also directed the writers to preserve their articles for the payment process, and said these necessary articles need to be preserved in files and due compliance of the financial regulations to be followed during the payment process.

Apart from this, he also said the payments should be made on time, adding that if there is any delay in payments from any department or if the financial regulations are not complied with, the officials of the department concerned will themselves be held responsible. UNI