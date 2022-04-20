UP Sees Two Deaths Due To Coronavirus, 61 New Cases

Two more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, raising the death toll to 22,767, while the infection tally climbed to 17,08,623 on Wednesday with the detection of 61 fresh cases, according to a bulletin.One new fatality each was reported from Prayagraj and Saharanpur districts, the health department bulletin said.Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 17 were reported from Lucknow, seven from Lakhimpur Kheri, four from Gorakhpur and three from Prayagraj,the bulletin said. In the past 24 hours, 45 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,85,170. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 686, the bulletin said. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.46 lakh samples were tested, while so far over 6.64 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, it added. —PTI